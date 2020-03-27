Topplistorna: The Weeknd dubbel etta

The Weeknd dominerar på topplistorna – den här veckan ligger han etta på både singel- och albumlistan. Med nya albumet "After hours" petar han ned Dree Lows "Flawless 2" till andraplatsen.
1. (Ny) The Weeknd: "After hours"
2. (1) Dree Low: "Flawless 2"
3. (6) ZE: "10 steg före"
4. (5) Billie Eilish: "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
5. (7) Veronica Maggio: "Fiender är tråkigt"
6. (6) Dree Low: "Flawless"
7. (9) Hov1: "Vindar på mars"
8. (8) Hov1: "Montague"
9. (4) Asme: "Blodigt"
10. (Ny) Lucifer: "Lucifer III"
11. (11) Lewis Capaldi: "Divinely uninspired to a hellish extent"
12. (12) Molly Sandén: "Det bästa kanske inte hänt än"
13. (10) Justin Bieber: "Changes"
14. (13) Post Malone: "Hollywood's bleeding"
15. (14) Roddy Ricch: "Please excuse me for being antisocial"
16. (15) Avicii: "Tim"
17. (16) Einár: "Första klass"
18. (19) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
19. (17) Harry Styles: "Fine line"
20. (22) Doja Cat: "Hot pink"
Singlar:
1. (3) The Weeknd: "Blinding lights"
2. (1) Victor Leksell: "Svag"
3. (5) Miss Li: "Komplicerad"
4. (2) Dree Low & Owen: "Dip dip"
5. (8) Einár: "Frank Lucas"
6. (6) Dotter: "Bulletproof"
7. (Ny) The Weeknd: "In your eyes"
8. (4) The Mamas: "Move"
9. (7) Victor Leksell: "Fantasi - Spotify studio recordings"
10. (9) Anis Don Demina: "Vem e som oss"
11. (22) Saint Jhn: "Roses (Manbek remix)"
12. (Ny) Tove Lo: "I'm coming (Spotify studio recordings)"
13. (13) Miss Li: "Lev nu dö sen"
14. (15) Darin: "En säng av rosor"
15. (14) Tones and I: "Dance monkey"
16. (20) Powfu: "Death bed (feat. Beabadoobee)"
17. (16) Roddy Ricch: "The box"
18. (10) Jireel feat. Estraden: "För evigt"
19. (19) Myra Granberg: "Tills mitt hjärta går under"
20. (11) Hanna Ferm: "Brave"
Källa: GLF