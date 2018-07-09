Tv-toppen: Fotbollen fortsätter dominera

Fotboll, fotboll, fotboll: Det råder ingen tvekan om att fotbolls-VM behåller sin överlägsna ställning bland svenska tv-tittare. Sveriges insatser mot Schweiz och England lockade förstås allra flest tittare under förra veckan, men även andra matcher drog stor publik.(TT)
1. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-Schweiz (TV4, tisdag) 2 972 000
2. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-England (SVT1, lördag) 2 870 000
3. Fotbolls-VM: Colombia-England (TV4, tisdag) 1 932 000
4. Fotbolls-VM: Belgien-Japan (SVT1, måndag) 1 818 000
5. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4,) 1 767 000
6. Fotbolls-VM: Ryssland-Kroatien (SVT1, lördag) 1 363 000
7. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4, fredag) 1 283 000
8. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Mexiko (SVT1, måndag) 1 172 000
9. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, måndag) 1 080 000
10. Fotbolls-VM: Uruguay-Frankrike (TV4, fredag) 1 065 000
Mätperiod: 2/7-8/7. Inga nyhetsprogram, "Sportnytt" eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.