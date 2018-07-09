TT-Feature

Tv-toppen: Fotbollen fortsätter dominera

Fotboll, fotboll, fotboll: Det råder ingen tvekan om att fotbolls-VM behåller sin överlägsna ställning bland svenska tv-tittare. Sveriges insatser mot Schweiz och England lockade förstås allra flest tittare under förra veckan, men även andra matcher drog stor publik.(TT)

1. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-Schweiz (TV4, tisdag) 2 972 000

2. Fotbolls-VM: Sverige-England (SVT1, lördag) 2 870 000

3. Fotbolls-VM: Colombia-England (TV4, tisdag) 1 932 000

4. Fotbolls-VM: Belgien-Japan (SVT1, måndag) 1 818 000

5. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4,) 1 767 000

6. Fotbolls-VM: Ryssland-Kroatien (SVT1, lördag) 1 363 000

7. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Belgien (TV4, fredag) 1 283 000

8. Fotbolls-VM: Brasilien-Mexiko (SVT1, måndag) 1 172 000

9. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, måndag) 1 080 000

10. Fotbolls-VM: Uruguay-Frankrike (TV4, fredag) 1 065 000

Mätperiod: 2/7-8/7. Inga nyhetsprogram, "Sportnytt" eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.