Topplistorna: Rival Sons starkast nykomling

Rival Sons går in som högst placerade nykomling på albumlistans fjärdeplats med nya "Feral roots". Men ingen lyckas rubba Ant Wan i toppen. På singellistan är Victor Leksell ny med "Allt för mig" som tar fjärdeplatsen. Ariana Grande toppar fortfarande med "7 rings". Album: 1.(TT)
Album:
1. (1) Ant Wan: "Wow"
2. (2) ZE: "Sverige vet"
3. (3) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
4. (Ny) Rival Sons: "Feral roots"
5. (4) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
6. (7) Fricky: "Aqua aura"
7. (5) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
8. (6) Molly Sandén: "Större"
9. (Ny) Donnez: "Donnez live"
10. (9) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
11. (11) Ed Sheeran: "Divide"
12. (8) Odz: "Zubbkultur"
13. (13) The Chainsmokers: "Sick boy"
14. (16) Hov1: "Hov1"
15. (14) XXXTentacion: "17"
16. (Ny) Bring Me the Horizon: "Amo"
17. (18) XXXTentacion: "?"
18. (12) 6ix9ine: "Dummy boy"
19. (10) Håkan Hellström: "Illusioner"
20. (15) Imagine Dragons: "Origins"
Singlar:
1. (1) Ariana Grande: "7 rings"
2. (3) Ant Wan: "Kall"
3. (2) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
4. (Ny) Victor Leksell: "Allt för mig"
5. (4) Post Malone: "Wow"
6. (5) Panic at the Disco: "High hopes"
7. (Ny) Einár: "Katten i trakten"
8. (6) Post Malone & Swae Lee: "Sunflower"
9. (7) Jireel featuring K27: "Alla mina"
10. (10) Sam Smith & Normani: "Dancing with a stranger"
11. (8) Ava Max: "Sweet but psycho"
12. (9) Halsey: "Without me"
13. (11) Dean Lewis: "Be alright"
14. (13) Smith & Tell featuring Swedish Jam Factory: "Forgive me friend"
15. (Ny) J Cole: "Middle child"
16. (17) Victor Leksell: "Tappat"
17. (14) Sami featuring Danny Saucedo: "Innan du väcker mig"
18. (12) Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd: "Lost in the fire"
19. (Ny) 1 Cuz: "Swedens most wanted"
20. (16) Billie Eilish: "When the party's over"
Källa: GLF