Topplistorna: Avicii kvar i topp

Aviciis postumt släppta singel "SOS" behåller greppet om singellistans förstaplats. Strax under lurar "Old town road", rapparen Lil Nas X kontroversiella singel som toppar Billboards Hot 100 men inte ansågs vara tillräckligt country för deras countrylista.
Album:
1. (1) Billie Eilish: "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
2. (Ny) BTS: "Map of the soul: Persona"
3. (2) Dree Low: "No hasta mañana 2"
4. (6) Avicii: "Avici (01)"
5. (Ny) Ricky Rich & Aram Mafia: "Shhh"
6. (4) Hov1: "Gudarna på Västerbron"
7. (11) Avicii: "True: Avicii by Avicii"
8. (7) Mares: "Sunnanvind"
9. (3) Khalid: "Free spirit"
10. (17) Avicii: "Stories"
11. (8) Ariana Grande: "Thank u, next"
12. (9) Ant Wan: "Wow"
13. (10) ZE: "Sverige vet"
14. (13) Hov1: "Hov1"
15. (12) Billie Eilish: "Don't smile at me"
16. (15) Molly Sandén: "Större"
17. (Ny) LSD featuring Sia, Diplo & Labrinth: "Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD"
18. (16) Felix Sandman: "Emotions"
19. (14) Post Malone: "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
20. (18) Veronica Maggio: "Satan i gatan"
Singlar:
1. (1) Avicii featuring Aloe Blacc: "Sos"
2. (3) Lil Nas X: "Old town road"
3. (6) Molly Sandén: "Rosa himmel"
4. (4) Billie Eilish: "Bad guy"
5. (5) Hov1: "Vindar på Mars"
6. (2) ZE: "74 bars"
7. (7) Einár featuring K27: "Fusk"
8. (9) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: "Shallow"
9. (13) Benjamin Ingrosso: "All night long (all night)"
10. (8) John Lundvik: "Too late for love"
11. (11) Einár: "Katten i trakten"
12. (15) Estrad & Tjuvjakt: "Vårt år"
13. (14) Zara Larsson: "Don't worry bout me"
14. (30) Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza: "Without you"
15. (12) Billie Eilish: "Bury a friend"
16. (16) Veronica Maggio: "Kurt Cobain"
17. (17) Mabel: "Don't call me up"
18. (Ny) ZE featuring Jiggz: "Latch"
19. (10) Dree Low & Yasin: "Fram"
20. (22) Molly Sandén: "Den som e den"
Källa: GLF